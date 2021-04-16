Advertisement

Driver takes SUV airborne over rising Florida drawbridge

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Police in Florida are on the lookout for the driver of an SUV who smashed through traffic arms on a rising drawbridge Monday morning.

Daytona Beach police released a video showing the windshield was smashed by the traffic arm, but the driver continued over the bridge as it was going up.

All four tires left the ground as it jumped the gap.

Investigators believe they have identified the driver, but no one had been arrested.

Both sets of traffic arms were replaced.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
(FILE GRAPHIC)
Brazilian COVID-19 variant detected in Johnson County
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 1600 block of 33rd...
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shooting on the northeast side
Angela Marxen was arrested Thursday, April 15, 2021.
LeClaire daycare provider facing murder charge in Feb. 2020 infant death
A "Back the Blue" bill in the Iowa statehouse will advance to the Senate for a final vote.
‘Back the Blue’ bill advances in Iowa statehouse

Latest News

Police say eight people were killed and multiple people taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds...
Indianapolis mass shooting: FBI assisting search of suspect's home
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting
Iowa reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 468 more cases Friday
This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
Video: Chicago boy wasn’t holding gun when shot by officer
Cedar Rapids school district to offer in-person and remote learning options next school year