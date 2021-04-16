Advertisement

Crews battle Cedar Rapids house fire

fire graphic
fire graphic(Storyblocks)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews battled a house fire in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning.

Crews with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a house located at 1119 19th Street SW just after 7:30 A.M.

When they arrived, they found a smaller, one-and-a-half-story residential home with smoke and flames showing from the second floor of the structure. The occupants of the house had already evacuated before crews arrived.

No injuries were reported and no medical treatment was needed. According to authorities, the smoke alarms in the home were not working.

The house suffered heavy fire, heat and smoke to damage to the second floor, water damage to the second and first floor, and minimal damage in the basement.

The occupants of the home were displaced because of the fire and the American Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

