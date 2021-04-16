Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine appointments still available at clinic planned for Cedar Rapids

(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ruetzel Pharmacy is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the DoubleTree by Hilton Alliant Energy Convention Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday and Sunday.

Health officials say there are still about 150 vaccine appointments available. Many of the appointments are from midnight until 6 a.m.

The clinic is using the Pfizer vaccine and is open to anyone age 16 and older. It begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday and runs through 9 a.m. Sunday.

A follow-up clinic for the second dose is planned for May 8.

Appointments can be scheduled by clicking here, or calling 319-892-6097.

The clinic is a collaboration between Ruetzel Pharmacy, Linn County Public Health and the Iowa Pharmacy Association.

More information about the clinic can be found here.

