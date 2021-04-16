Cedar Rapids school district to offer in-person and remote learning options next school year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids schools will offer options for in-person learning and remote learning during the next school year.

The district announced on Friday the deadline for families to choose the remote learning option for the 2021-2022 school year is April 23.

In a news release, the district said those currently learning remotely will receive an email with a virtual enrollment option for the next school year. In-person learners that are interested in the remote learning option can call 319-558-2249.

Students are considered in-person learners unless formally enrolled in Cedar Rapids Virtual Academy (CRVA).

For more information about CRVA, click here.

