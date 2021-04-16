Cedar Rapids Police: Two Thursday night shooting incidents not connected

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say there is no corroborating evidence to link the two shooting incidents that occurred about an hour apart on Thursday night.

At 9:38 p.m. police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of the 1600 block of 32nd Street NE. A 26-year-old man was found with several gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene. Officials said this incident appears to be a targeted incident.

At 10:42 p.m. police responded to a report of gunshots near 9th Street and A Avenue NW. Multiple vehicles were struck by the gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

There have been no arrests made in either case.

The separate incidents remain under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800–CS-CRIME.

