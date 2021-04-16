Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police investigating shooting on the northeast side

Apr. 15, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s northeast side on Thursday night.

Police tell KCRG-TV9 that a shooting happened near the 1600 block of 33rd Street NE.

Authorities say there is at least one shooting victim. They had no information on the condition of that person’s injuries at this time.

Police say they are still investigating at the scene.

This story is developing.

