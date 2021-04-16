Cedar Rapids police investigating homicide on northeast side

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are now saying a shooting that happened on the city’s northeast side killed one person Thursday night.

Officials said the shooting happened at 9:38 p.m. in the 1600 block of 32nd Street NE.

Police say they received several calls of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

Police collected several shell casings in the backyard near the house and detached garage.

Officials said this appears to be a targeted incident.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800–CS-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.