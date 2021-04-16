Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police investigating homicide on northeast side

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 1600 block of 33rd...
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 1600 block of 33rd Street NE on Thursday, April 15, 2021.(KCRG-TV9/Brian Tabick)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are now saying a shooting that happened on the city’s northeast side killed one person Thursday night.

Officials said the shooting happened at 9:38 p.m. in the 1600 block of 32nd Street NE.

Police say they received several calls of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

Police collected several shell casings in the backyard near the house and detached garage.

Officials said this appears to be a targeted incident.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800–CS-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
(FILE GRAPHIC)
Brazilian COVID-19 variant detected in Johnson County
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 1600 block of 33rd...
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shooting on the northeast side
Angela Marxen was arrested Thursday, April 15, 2021.
LeClaire daycare provider facing murder charge in Feb. 2020 infant death
A "Back the Blue" bill in the Iowa statehouse will advance to the Senate for a final vote.
‘Back the Blue’ bill advances in Iowa statehouse

Latest News

President Biden says he wants to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this summer.
Biden proposes meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this summer
Attorneys in Minneapolis are preparing their closing arguments in the trial for former police...
Attorneys prepare closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trial
An Iowa physician says it will be difficult for the population to reach herd immunity from...
Iowa physician: reaching COVID-19 herd immunity may be difficult
Hundreds of people in Independence are preparing to say their final goodbye to a fallen Iowa...
Hundreds prepare to say final goodbye to fallen Iowa State Patrol officer in Independence