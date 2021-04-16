Advertisement

Arrests made after child dropped over border wall

San Diego Sector Border Patrol said a two-year-old child is okay after being tossed from the...
San Diego Sector Border Patrol said a two-year-old child is okay after being tossed from the top of a border wall in Imperial Beach, California.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - San Diego Sector Border Patrol said a two-year-old child is okay after being tossed from the top of a border wall in Imperial Beach, California.

Officials said surveillance video shows a smuggler dropping the toddler 18-feet down into the arms of the child’s father.

Border Patrol agents then arrested the group.

“This is a stark reminder that smugglers don’t care about people’s lives and smugglers, as they carry on their criminal operations, they don’t think of human beings as people, they see them as cargo,” Angel Moreno, Spokesperson, U.S. Border Patrol, said.

The Border Patrol said even though the child was not injured, the incident could have been catastrophic.

Officials said the father and child are from Ghana.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
(FILE GRAPHIC)
Brazilian COVID-19 variant detected in Johnson County
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 1600 block of 33rd...
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shooting on the northeast side
Angela Marxen was arrested Thursday, April 15, 2021.
LeClaire daycare provider facing murder charge in Feb. 2020 infant death
A "Back the Blue" bill in the Iowa statehouse will advance to the Senate for a final vote.
‘Back the Blue’ bill advances in Iowa statehouse

Latest News

A viral video of a confrontation between an Army sergeant and a Black man has been seen by...
Woman behind viral video of soldier’s confrontation with Black man shares what happened
A confrontation between an Army sergeant and a Black man in South Carolina has been seen by...
Woman behind viral video of soldier’s confrontation with Black man shares what happened
FILE - In this Dec, 15, 2014 file photo, Samaria Rice, of Cleveland, Ohio, mother of Tamir...
Family asks feds to reopen case on Tamir Rice police killing
Westbound lane of 1st Avenue to close in downtown Cedar Rapids