Arrests made after child dropped over border wall

(CNN) - San Diego Sector Border Patrol said a two-year-old child is okay after being tossed from the top of a border wall in Imperial Beach, California.

Officials said surveillance video shows a smuggler dropping the toddler 18-feet down into the arms of the child’s father.

Border Patrol agents then arrested the group.

“This is a stark reminder that smugglers don’t care about people’s lives and smugglers, as they carry on their criminal operations, they don’t think of human beings as people, they see them as cargo,” Angel Moreno, Spokesperson, U.S. Border Patrol, said.

The Border Patrol said even though the child was not injured, the incident could have been catastrophic.

Officials said the father and child are from Ghana.

