AP Interview: Beijing says US ‘too negative’ toward China

Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng speaks during an interview with the...
Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Friday, April 16, 2021. Le spoke to AP on a wide range of issues during an interview on Friday including climate change and US-China relations. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(Mark Schiefelbein | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — A top Chinese diplomat has called U.S. policy on China “too negative,” saying it highlights confrontation over cooperation.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng said Friday that cooperation could be critically important as President Joe Biden’s administration focuses on COVID-19 and economic recovery.

Le told The Associated Press in an interview that the two countries could tide over many difficulties by working together. He said the emphasis on competition and confrontation lacks a forward-looking spirit.

But the vice minister added that cooperation needs to be on an equal basis and should not be “one side drawing up a laundry list or demands to the other side.”

