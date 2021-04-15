What is a COVID-19 vaccine passport, and will I need one?

(AP/KCRG) - As more people get COVID-19 vaccines, efforts are under way to develop ways to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

“Vaccine Passports” are digital or physical proof of vaccination against the coronavirus. Some companies might require them to attend events or fly on planes. They could help you get into places such as stadiums or even countries that are looking to reopen safely.

Supporters say they could make reopenings faster and easier. Critics say the passports would benefit people and countries with better access to vaccines.

The certificates are still being developed, and how they might be used could vary widely.

To ensure fairness, experts say they should be free and available on paper, not just on apps for smartphones.

The White House is stressing that it won’t back any system “that requires Americans to carry a credential” to show they’ve been vaccinated.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says “there will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”

In Iowa, Gov. Reynolds strongly opposes vaccine passports, saying she would use legislation or executive actions to ban them.

However, private businesses may still be able to mandate proof-of-vaccination.

