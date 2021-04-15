Advertisement

Waterloo police investigating early morning shooting and car crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo are investigating after a man crashed a car after being shot early Thursday morning.

Police reports say the incident occurred in the 1600 block of Franklin Street at about 12:55 a.m.

Officials said a shell casing was found in the street as well as an abandoned vehicle with two bullet holes in it.

Officials did not report the condition of the man who had been shot.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

