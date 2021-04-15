Advertisement

Walmart to convert most hourly jobs to fulltime

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - Walmart is planning to convert more staffers to full-time jobs.

By the end of the year, the retailer expects two-thirds of employees will be out of hourly roles and into full-time positions.

Walmart says that mean they’ll have about 100,000 more full-time employees than they had five years ago.

This all part of the company’s initiative to promote job stability and retain workers.

Recently, Walmart raised its hourly wages to an average of about $15 an hour.

