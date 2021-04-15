UnityPoint Health - Dubuque says COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint - Health Dubuque says it has immediate appointments available for those 16 years of age and older.

Patients will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. UnityPoint Health said those looking for an appointment do not need to be a Dubuque County resident or a UnityPoint Health patient to schedule an appointment.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling (563) 589-2537 or by logging in or creating an account at myunitypoint.org.

