Advertisement

Organization helps connect and support families experiencing pregnancy or infant loss

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A family in Cedar Rapids is coping with the loss of their infant with the help of the nonprofit, No Foot Too Small. The organization formed seven years ago and works to connect families who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss.

“We knew that there was something going on with our ultrasound, her measurements were small,” Averi Bauer explained. She got the news at her 20 week appointment.

“She suspected that our child had a chromosomal abnormality,” Bauer recalled. After the appointment, she called her husband Chris.

“Just an unexpected phone call and heart wrenching,” Chris told us.

The couple has two healthy daughters and couldn’t have imagine baby number three would be any different.

“There’s a good chance that she might not make it to full term and there’s a good chance even if she does that she won’t survive the birth. And even if she survives the birth, it could be seconds, minutes, hours, days,” Chris remembers being told.

Cora was born in September at full term. She survived the birth and from the outside looked normal.

“We thought at first that maybe the doctors are wrong somehow,” Chris explained.

“Hours after birth she just slowly faded,” he added.

Cora was born with Edwards’ syndrome and her heart wasn’t functioning properly. She lived for about 10 hours surrounded by loved ones.

As the family copes, they’re leaning on connections made through No Foot Too Small who has even met virtually during the pandemic.

“There’s no time table on that loss so it could be miscarriage, still birth, there’s a variety of loses,” Ali Maahs told us, Director of Family Support at NFTS.

They’re holding a Good Grief conference Friday, people can register for it online, it’s open to anyone whose grieving.

“It could be job loss, it could be losing a parent, it could be anything,” Maahs explained.

Chris and Averi Bauer plans to attend. On top of losing a child, going through the pandemic and the derecho, the couple also relocated to Iowa from Texas this past year and the new connections they’ve made through the organization have really helped them get through this time.

“It’s positivity right, but with empathy at the same time,” Chris told TV-9.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Army father surprised daughter at Track meet
After a year apart, Army dad surprises daughter at track meet
(Source: Gray News)
Marion teen arrested after stabbing sibling Tuesday night
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Dr. Fauci says Americans who’ve received J&J COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
Iowa Dept. of Human Services director explains decision to decline migrant children
Barbara Wilson, Ph.D., the executive vice president and vice president for Academic Affairs for...
Board of Regents names second finalist for next president of University of Iowa

Latest News

Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
Amid a sexual incident investigation, the Union School District will pay teacher to go away
(file graphic)
Police identify body found near Des Moines River on Saturday
Local school districts debate ending mask mandates
Local school districts debate ending mask mandates
Democrats and Republicans divided on "Back the Blue" bill heading to the Iowa Senate
Democrats and Republicans divided on "Back the Blue" bill heading to the Iowa Senate