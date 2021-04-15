Advertisement

Nominations open for Iowa’s best pork tenderloin

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It is now time for Iowans to nominate their favorite pork tenderloin as the best in the state.

The Iowa Pork Producers Association is now accepting nominations for its 19th Pork Tenderloin Contest.

Nominations can be made on iowapork.org through June 4. The website says nominations must be from a restaurant that is typically open year-round. That means food trucks, concession stands, seasonal establishments and catering businesses are not eligible.

IPPA will then judge the top 40 picks, made up of the top five nominations from each of the eight IPPA districts.

The final top five will be judged in September and the winner will be named during National Pork Month in October.

Let the nominations begin! We are launching our annual Iowa's Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest TODAY! Nominations...

Posted by Iowa Pork on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

