More than 800,000 Iowans fully vaccinated for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – A total of 815,152 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 1,938,704 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Earlier this week the CDC and FDA recommended a pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Iowa health officials and vaccine providers are following the recommendation, but Gov. Reynolds says the pause won’t impact the state’s vaccine supply.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 538 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

For a fourth day in a row the state did not have any additional COVID-19-related deaths to report.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 358,677 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,857 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported a total of 2,940 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,674,868 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 18.3 percent.

The state reported 215 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 37 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 49 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 19 on ventilators.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.