Advertisement

Maryland trooper shoots, kills teenager who had airsoft gun

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — The superintendent of the Maryland State Police says a trooper responding to a pair of 911 calls shot and killed a teenager who was pointing what investigators determined was an airsoft gun at the officer.

Superintendent Woodrow Jones II said Tuesday that the shooting occurred near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown.

Jones says the responding trooper encountered the 16-year-old Peyton Ham at a home and shot him after he displayed the weapon.

Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and...
Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and airsoft gun on Tuesday.(Dugan, McKissick and Longmore/CNN Newsource)

Jones says the trooper fired a second time when the teenager brandished a knife as he tried to get up.

Authorities say the teen was white, as is the trooper who shot him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Army father surprised daughter at Track meet
After a year apart, Army dad surprises daughter at track meet
(Source: Gray News)
Marion teen arrested after stabbing sibling Tuesday night
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
Iowa Dept. of Human Services director explains decision to decline migrant children
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Dr. Fauci says Americans who’ve received J&J COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious
Barbara Wilson, Ph.D., the executive vice president and vice president for Academic Affairs for...
Board of Regents names second finalist for next president of University of Iowa

Latest News

In this photo provided by Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES), a...
Australian man finds venomous snake in lettuce bought at supermarket
FILE - Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in...
J-Rod are done: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez have split
(Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)
UnityPoint Health - Dubuque says COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available
In this Sunday Nov. 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince William, right, and Prince Harry...
Senior royals to skip uniforms at Prince Philip’s funeral