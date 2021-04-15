Marion K9 gets new protective vest thanks to a local hair salon

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A police dog in Marion has some new protection, all thanks to a local hair salon.

Silas received the “bullet and stab protective vest” last week. It’s custom fit for Silas through the non-profit group Vested Interest, which provides K9 vests for police departments across the country.

Epic Salon and Spa on Blairs Ferry Road in Marion donated to Vested Interest to get the vest.

Silas’s handler said this protection can save his life during some investigations.

“If we’re doing, for instance, a building search for a suspect, we think that suspect may be armed or we don’t even know, I know it’s obviously going to be a building where it’s not going to be too hot for him or too large and he’ll get overheated, perfect scenario. I want, I’m going into that building with protection and I want him to have protection as well,” said Adam Paulsen of the Marion Police Department.

The Owner of Epic Salon and Spa said it was a community effort to raise the money.

“I was able to put together a GoFundMe, and we put up pictures of Silas all over the salon at each station and put up jars and we asked all of our, what we call our epic family, to get together and help us raise money for this vest for the dog,” said Jacki Tentinger, Owner of Epic Salon.

Tentinger said Epic Salon and Spa gives to charity every year, and she decided to support the police department after Marion got its new police dog last fall.

