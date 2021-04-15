Advertisement

Marion K9 gets new protective vest thanks to a local hair salon

Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A police dog in Marion has some new protection, all thanks to a local hair salon.

Silas received the “bullet and stab protective vest” last week. It’s custom fit for Silas through the non-profit group Vested Interest, which provides K9 vests for police departments across the country.

Epic Salon and Spa on Blairs Ferry Road in Marion donated to Vested Interest to get the vest.

Silas’s handler said this protection can save his life during some investigations.

“If we’re doing, for instance, a building search for a suspect, we think that suspect may be armed or we don’t even know, I know it’s obviously going to be a building where it’s not going to be too hot for him or too large and he’ll get overheated, perfect scenario. I want, I’m going into that building with protection and I want him to have protection as well,” said Adam Paulsen of the Marion Police Department.

The Owner of Epic Salon and Spa said it was a community effort to raise the money.

“I was able to put together a GoFundMe, and we put up pictures of Silas all over the salon at each station and put up jars and we asked all of our, what we call our epic family, to get together and help us raise money for this vest for the dog,” said Jacki Tentinger, Owner of Epic Salon.

Tentinger said Epic Salon and Spa gives to charity every year, and she decided to support the police department after Marion got its new police dog last fall.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Dr. Fauci says Americans who’ve received J&J COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Nails strewn along the shoulder of Iowa Highway 21 in Tama County on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Hundreds of nails found on Tama County highway
Army father surprised daughter at Track meet
After a year apart, Army dad surprises daughter at track meet
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

Latest News

Marshalltown’s Riverside Cemetery is still making repairs after last August’s derecho destroyed...
Cemetery in Marshalltown fighting for FEMA funding after derecho destruction
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
Dubuque school officials are sending out a survey to the families still participating in online...
Dubuque schools looking at next year