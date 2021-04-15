Advertisement

Maquoketa Caves open for first time in more than a year

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Thursday, Maquoketa Caves State Park will welcome visitors back to the caves for the first time in more than a year.

The park has been open, but the caves have been closed due to the pandemic and winter bat hibernation.

Businesses in Maquoketa tell TV9 they’re excited to see more tourism come back.

Maquoketa Brewing has only been open a few months. The owner Mark Lyon grew up not too far from the caves.

He says he and his wife are looking forward to the business’s first summer season.

“It brings a lot of people to town,” Lyon said. “Maquoketa is a destination, the caves is one of the key reasons it is a destination, so we’re pretty excited it’s back open.”

Park Rangers say they’re expecting big crowds. But visitors will be limited to the less than 150 parking spots in the park.

The park has also switched to offering same-day camping reservations.

