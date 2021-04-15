Advertisement

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Weather Radio Programming Events in 2021

Join the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team and Midland to help stay safe this severe weather season!
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Having multiple ways to get severe weather information is important. It could mean the difference between being caught by surprise or giving you time to get to your safe place. This is especially critical at night, as a weather alert radio will sound the alarm to wake you up. Weather Alert Radios also have a battery backup should your power go off the radio will still come on.

Back again for 2021, the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team will once again be programming weather radios! We have two events planned so far this year:

  • Wednesday, May 12 - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the upper parking lot at KCRG-TV9′s studios in downtown Cedar Rapids.
  • Saturday, June 19 - 7:30 a.m. to Noon at the KCRG-TV9 booth in the Downtown Cedar Rapids Farmer’s Market.

Thanks to a partnership with Midland, TV9 viewers have the chance to order a weather radio at a $10 discount, along with free shipping and handling directly to your home. Order the WR120 or ER210 NOAA Weather Alert Radio from this website and then just use the promo code KCRG at checkout!

Have a weather radio question?

