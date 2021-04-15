Iowa flags ordered at half-staff on Friday in honor of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, April 16th, from sunrise to sunset, in honor and remembrance of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, who was killed in the line of duty in Grundy Center on April 9th.

Smith’s funeral is on Friday in Independence, Iowa.

“Flags will fly at half staff this Friday to honor and remember the heroic life of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith,” said Reynolds in a statement. “The thoughts and prayers of a grateful state are with everyone who knew and loved him, including his brothers and sisters of the Iowa State Patrol. Sgt. Smith leaves behind a distinguished legacy service to our state and his selfless sacrifice in defense of the innocent will never be forgotten.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

Gov. Reynolds issued the following statement in response to Sgt. Smith’s death:

“It’s with deep sorrow that we recognize the loss of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, a courageous hero who died in the line of duty. Sgt. Jim Smith was a loving husband, father of two, and a pillar of the community. I along with the entire state of Iowa grieve for his family and friends as they try to cope with this devastating loss. Today we are once again reminded of the selfless sacrifices the brave men and women in uniform make. Let us never forget their bravery and that of their loved ones.”

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller released the following statement on Sgt. Smith’s death:

“I was saddened to learn of the death of Sgt. Jim Smith. He was a dedicated public servant and courageous law enforcement officer. My heart goes out to his family and friends, as well as to his colleagues on the Iowa State Patrol.”

The criminal case will be prosecuted jointly by the Attorney General’s Office and the Grundy County Attorney’s Office.

