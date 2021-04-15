Advertisement

Iowa doctors say pandemic baby boom is underway

Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A pandemic baby boom is now underway according to Dr. Perry Osborn, an OBGYN at the Iowa Clinic in Des Moines.

He says deliveries this summer will be 10-20 percent higher than average.

This is unique considering nationwide baby births have been on the decline over the past five years.

Dr. Osborn says couples were hesitant to get pregnant at the start of the pandemic, but by mid-summer couples were seemingly ready to put their fears aside.

“If you look at the months of December through February, deliveries across the metro were on the lighter side,” Dr. Osborn said. “Then there’s an uptick that begins at the end of March, and it looks like it probably goes through at least August or September. That’s as far as we can see out right now.”

Dr. Osborn says some moms still have concerns about being at increased risk.

But there is a growing comfort level as more mothers and potential mothers get vaccinated.

