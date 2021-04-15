Iowa Board of Regents not requiring COVID vaccinations for students and faculty at Iowa, UNI and Iowa State in Fall 2021

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Board of Regents will not require students and faculty at the state’s three public universities to receive a COVID vaccine before returning to campus in the fall.

The announcement was made during a meeting on Wednesday.

Regents President Mike Richards is strongly encouraging them to get the vaccine but is not mandating it.

University of Iowa, Iowa State and University of Northern Iowa are planning to be fully in-person in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.