Hawkeyes’ Wieskamp to go through NBA Draft evaluation, maintains NCAA eligibility

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player Joe Wieskamp is going through the NBA Draft evaluation process while maintaining his NCAA eligibility.

Wieskamp made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.

Wieskamp, from Muscatine, was one of the 20 players in college basketball to be named to the Jerry West Award watch list last November. The award honors the best shooting guard in Division I basketball. Wieskamp was one of the five finalists for the award.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.