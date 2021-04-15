Advertisement

Hawkeyes’ Wieskamp to go through NBA Draft evaluation, maintains NCAA eligibility

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college...
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 68-62.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player Joe Wieskamp is going through the NBA Draft evaluation process while maintaining his NCAA eligibility.

Wieskamp made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.

Wieskamp, from Muscatine, was one of the 20 players in college basketball to be named to the Jerry West Award watch list last November. The award honors the best shooting guard in Division I basketball. Wieskamp was one of the five finalists for the award.

Joe Wieskamp news from today...

Posted by Iowa Men's Basketball on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Jack Dreyer doubles as Iowa’s star pitcher and Rubiks Cube artist