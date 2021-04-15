Advertisement

Former Alburnett standout wrestler will make MMA debut

Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT
ALBURNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - “My dad and I were used to watch the fights like Chuck Lydell and Rampage Jackson. We always played around in the living room hitting each other,” said Jaymus Wilson, a former wrestler at Alburnett high school. “I wrestled in high school and throughout college. I’ve always had a spot. I wanted to do it for years and now I have the opportunity to. It’s fun.”

Wilson is now making the transition to MMA fighting and he is enjoying it.

“I love hitting people especially if I can’t get in trouble doing it,” Wilson said. “If you go out anywhere else and try to start a fight they are going to have cops and everyone. I found out from my time in the ring back in the day it’s fun to hit hit somebody but not so fun to get pooped in the face. The first time I got cracked in the face it shocked me. I was like OK I kind a have a decent chance. That one’s done but i’m still moving.”

Wilson has a big advantage heading into his MMA career. He is comfortable on the ground because of his wrestling background.

“I know my body positioning a lot better than somebody that’s a jujitsu guy or kickboxer.” WIlson said.

Wilson will make his MMA debut next month at Caged Aggression at River Center in Davenport.

“Once I’m out there in the bell rings we should be ready to go.”

