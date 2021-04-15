Advertisement

Federal COVID-19 vaccine distribution opens options for Iowans

By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON Co., Iowa (KCRG) - After months of phone calls and struggling to get enough vaccines, one county health department said federal vaccine distribution to pharmacies was helping to create more vaccination opportunities.

After two weeks of searching for a vaccine, Edye Freeman of Keota said they finally found one for their 16-year-old daughter, Peyton.

“It took a lot of finagling to be able to get her an appointment,” she said.

Peyton said her arm was a little sore, but felt fine otherwise. That first dose of Pfizer wasn’t because he has an underlying condition, it was for her mother who was an 8-year cancer survivor.

“It gives me some security to know that my parents were a little bit safer now,” she said. “Hopefully, I won’t bring it back to them.”

While it has been a struggle to get a vaccine for Payton, the Washington County Health Department Federal distribution was starting to make it easier for people to find a vaccine.

“We’ve seen Hy-Vee, Pharmacy on 8th getting additional doses it has helped alleviate some of the burdens we were initially seeing at local health departments,” said Danielle Pettit-Majeyski, the County Health Director.

Pettit-Majeyski said more places giving vaccines meant more options for those wanting one.

“If we can serve people that may live somewhere else but work here, absolutely we would do that,” she said. If we have people who drive up to Iowa City, and it was easier for them to get it after work, that’s great.”

Pettit-Majeyski said their focus has started turning towards people who might be hesitant to get the vaccine. She said getting those people on board would help keep people like Edye safe from the virus.

“When COVID-19 started circulating, it added to the stress of what if,” said Freeman. “If they were to bring COVID home, I may do fine with it, but I may not.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Army father surprised daughter at Track meet
After a year apart, Army dad surprises daughter at track meet
(Source: Gray News)
Marion teen arrested after stabbing sibling Tuesday night
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
Iowa Dept. of Human Services director explains decision to decline migrant children
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Dr. Fauci says Americans who’ve received J&J COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious
Barbara Wilson, Ph.D., the executive vice president and vice president for Academic Affairs for...
Board of Regents names second finalist for next president of University of Iowa

Latest News

Vaccine passports are sparking a worldwide debate.
What is a COVID-19 vaccine passport, and will I need one?
Nominations open for Iowa’s best pork tenderloin
About 2,000 flags were placed around Independence on April 14, 2021.
‘He deserves this’: Volunteers plant around 2,000 flags in tribute to Sgt. Jim Smith ahead of his funeral
Sgt. Jim Smith Flags
Around 2,000 flags planted around Independence ahead of Sgt. Jim Smith's funeral