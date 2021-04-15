Advertisement

Democrats to introduce legislation to expand Supreme Court

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate plan to introduce legislation Thursday to expand the Supreme Court.

The proposal calls to go from nine to 13 justices.

Last week President Biden signed an executive order creating a bipartisan panel to study expansion and term limits with a call to report back in six months.

Opponents to the idea call this court packing.

Back in October, Senator Joni Ernst said doing this would give the nation’s highest court too much power.

“Our judicial system is at risk, by giving them power, beyond what is currently established,” Ernst said. “Even Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who I greatly admire, had said that nine is the right number.”

Despite previously opposing court packing, Biden continually avoided questions over whether he would expand the size of the court while campaigning last fall.

