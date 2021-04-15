Advertisement

Defense expert: Floyd died from heart trouble, not restraint

In this image from video, Dr. David Fowler, a retired forensic pathologist and former chief...
In this image from video, Dr. David Fowler, a retired forensic pathologist and former chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death is pressing the case that he died of a sudden heart rhythm disturbance related to his heart disease.

A forensic pathologist testifying for the defense Wednesday contradicted prosecution experts who said Floyd died of a lack of oxygen from the way he was pinned by then-Officer Derek Chauvin.

Dr. David Fowler is former chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland. He testified that the fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s system, and potential carbon monoxide poisoning from exposure to vehicle exhaust, also were contributing factors.

