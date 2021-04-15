Cool afternoon, but lighter winds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another cool afternoon expected, but the good news is that the winds will be on the lighter side today between 5-15mph from the northwest. Highs today in the upper 40s, low 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight, clouds clear out a bit as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s. Highs will then be in the mid-50s to end the week and start the weekend. A system moves through on Saturday that will bring us a bit of cloud cover, but with dry air in place, that should keep most of the rain activity to the southwest.

Our next best chance for showers is on Monday associated with a cold front that will bring another round of highs in the 40s early next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.