Consistently cool weather ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure nudges ever closer keeping our winds at a lighter level. The wind continues to come around from the north meaning the cool conditions remain in place. Highs for the next nine days stay in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s. Saturday it appears that any precipitation moves to the south of the state with showers moving along a cold front next Monday. Have a great night.

