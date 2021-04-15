‘Call me when you’re an American’ South Dakota gov. won’t take migrants crossing border

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem says South Dakota won’t help those crossing the U.S. southern border telling migrants to “call me when you’re American” in a tweet Wednesday.

In the last few months migrants, including unaccompanied minors, have crossed the border at record numbers, creating what some U.S. officials are calling both a humanitarian and national security crisis.

Gov. Noem tweeted Wednesday that the state would have no part in housing the migrants. “South Dakota won’t be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate. My message to illegal immigrants... call me when you’re an American.”

The comment comes amid reports that the Biden administration will ask some states to house migrant children in order to ease the situation at the border.

Governor Noem’s response is drawing criticism from the non-profit “South Dakotans for Peace.”

In a statement, Executive Director Taneeza Islam called the tweet “un-American, racist and heartless.”

Governor Noem doubled down on her stance Wednesday afternoon, releasing a video in which she says President Biden has “destroyed all the progress made by President Trump in protecting our southern border.”

