Another chilly afternoon, but the wind gives us a break

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While the cool pattern continues today, we finally get a break from the gusty wind. This should make the day feel better. Even still, a day in the upper 40s to lower 50s still appears likely with clouds once again rebuilding from north to south. The wind looks to stay in the 10-20mph range this weekend and with enough dry air around, should keep most or all the shower activity to our southwest on Saturday and Saturday night. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend. Next week, another cold front looks to blow through on Monday, dropping temperatures down to the 40s for highs on Tuesday with patchy frost possible on a few nights next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.