Advertisement

Another chilly afternoon, but the wind gives us a break

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While the cool pattern continues today, we finally get a break from the gusty wind. This should make the day feel better. Even still, a day in the upper 40s to lower 50s still appears likely with clouds once again rebuilding from north to south. The wind looks to stay in the 10-20mph range this weekend and with enough dry air around, should keep most or all the shower activity to our southwest on Saturday and Saturday night. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend. Next week, another cold front looks to blow through on Monday, dropping temperatures down to the 40s for highs on Tuesday with patchy frost possible on a few nights next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Army father surprised daughter at Track meet
After a year apart, Army dad surprises daughter at track meet
(Source: Gray News)
Marion teen arrested after stabbing sibling Tuesday night
FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and...
Iowa Dept. of Human Services director explains decision to decline migrant children
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Dr. Fauci says Americans who’ve received J&J COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious
Barbara Wilson, Ph.D., the executive vice president and vice president for Academic Affairs for...
Board of Regents names second finalist for next president of University of Iowa

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Another cool one for Thursday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A mix of sun and clouds continues
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast