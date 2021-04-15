Advertisement

A mix of sun and clouds continues

By Joe Winters
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Consistency has been the weather word of the week. Clouds form in the cool air during the day and clear at night. Lighter wind is with us once again tonight with a northerly wind tomorrow, thankfully not as gusty as earlier in the week. Rain chances do exist with light showers on Saturday and additional rain chances on Monday. Have a great night!

