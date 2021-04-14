Work on new Iowa City Ped Mall project begins Wednesday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Work will begin Wednesday on a new project at the Pedestrian Mall in downtown Iowa City.

You may remember, the Iowa City city council approved more than $12 million in tax increment financing for the project.

The $56 million project involves designating buildings as historic landmarks to renovate and preserve them.

The goal is to revitalize the stretch of East College Street and allow smaller businesses to move in.

A groundbreaking ceremony is happening at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

