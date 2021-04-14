Advertisement

Work on new Iowa City Ped Mall project begins Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Work will begin Wednesday on a new project at the Pedestrian Mall in downtown Iowa City.

You may remember, the Iowa City city council approved more than $12 million in tax increment financing for the project.

The $56 million project involves designating buildings as historic landmarks to renovate and preserve them.

The goal is to revitalize the stretch of East College Street and allow smaller businesses to move in.

A groundbreaking ceremony is happening at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Dr. Fauci says Americans who’ve received J&J COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Nails strewn along the shoulder of Iowa Highway 21 in Tama County on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Hundreds of nails found on Tama County highway
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death

Latest News

Jamal Devonte Edwards (Courtesy image)
Man sentenced for Cedar Rapids workplace shooting incident
Students are set to start classes online in the Iowa City Community School District.
Nearly 1,000 students in quarantine as Iowa City school district changes COVID-19 protocols
Construction is set to start today on a busy stretch of road in Linn County.
County Home Road improvement project to begin in Cedar Rapids Wednesday
Work will begin today on a new project at the Pedestrian Mall in downtown Iowa City.
Work to begin on Iowa City's Ped Mall project Wednesday