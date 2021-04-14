Urban Dreams food pantry opening Thursday in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The non-profit Urban Dreams is teaming up with the City of Cedar Rapids to address food insecurity. They’re opening a new food pantry on the city’s southwest side.

Urban Dream’s Executive Director, Izaah Knox said they knew the southwest side of Cedar Rapids is in need of more help regarding food insecurity. Knox hopes they can start helping more people across the community by adding a location there.

Knox says the pantry’s location at 3750 Williams Blvd SW is the perfect location for the new pantry. He said there was a gap when it comes to food security in this part of town.

The new pantry works in collaboration with HACAP and is opening at the Ladd Library. HACAP will provide non-perishable goods and refrigerated items.

It will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 am to 5:00 p.m. Knox says people can come in multiple times on those days to get the supplies they need.

The pantry is also looking to hire nearly 50 Cedar Rapids high schoolers to help out this summer. An application for students to apply can be found here.

