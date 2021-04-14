Advertisement

Trial begins for man accused of killing mother, 2 children

FILE - In this booking photo released by the Polk County, Iowa, Jail, is Marvin Oswaldo...
Marvin Esquivel Lopez, who is also known to federal immigration authorities as Marvin Escobar-Orellana, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and faces life in prison with no possibility of parole if he's convicted.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Trial has begun for a man accused of shooting to death a woman and her two young children inside a Des Moines home in 2019.

The Des Moines Register reports that the first day of 33-year-old Marvin Esquivel Lopez’s trial included testimony from his wife in which she said she saw him shoot 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez twice in the head after the two had argued the night of July 18, 2019.

Police say officers also found Flores-Rodriguez’s two children — 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores — dead in the home’s basement with two gunshots each to the head.

Esquivel Lopez, who is also known to federal authorities as Marvin Escobar-Orellana, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

