Students at Metro High School help plant trees outside Czech and Slovak Museum

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Metro High School in Cedar Rapids planted trees at the Czech and Slovak Museum.

It’s part of what’s been a long-standing partnership to provide the students at Metro with hands-on learning experiences. Shannon Ellis, a building facilitator with Metro said, they normally maintain a garden at the museum, but decided to do something different following the August derecho.

Ellis said it also has to do with sustainability.

”If we were going to plant trees, why wouldn’t we plant an orchard? And then that would also assist our relationship with Feed Iowa First here in town. And this could produce produce that could go to Feed Iowa First,” Ellis said.

Today was Metro’s first day of the project. In total, they’re putting in 20 trees at the museum.

