Starting over: What’s next deciding on a new Marion mascot?

Mascot committee leaders will meet Wednesday to discuss the next steps for a new school mascot, and they’re starting from the beginning.
As of right now, the school's mascot is still the Indians, but they're not using it.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Independent School District leaders will meet Wednesday to discuss the next steps for a new school mascot.

This comes after the school board rejected the Maverick mascot as a replacement for the Indians, agreeing to start from scratch.

The board had concerns about the origin of the Maverick name. They voted 5 to 2 on Monday night to scrap the Maverick’s name as a replacement to the Indians - saying the origin of the term “Maverick” derives from an early 1800′s Texas rancher and slave owner - Samuel A. Maverick. The district apologized for not knowing this before making the recommendation.

Marion’s Activities Director, Mike Manderscheid, said he knows some students are feeling fatigued of mascot decisions and discussions, but ultimately, he knows they just want what’s best for the school.

Now, Manderscheid said the mascot committee will meet with VIP Branding on Wednesday to discuss what’s next on another mascot name and logo.

He said previous alternative options like the Red Storm and Red Bulls will not be considered, adding the most important part is to get it right, not how quickly it can be changed.

“I think we want to be able to get this right and not put people five, ten, fifteen years down the road in the same position we are in right now,” Manderscheid said.

Manderscheid said at the meeting Wednesday, they won’t talk about new mascot names yet. He said the committee will likely take submissions for new names in two to three weeks. Then people can vote through a survey, like last time, to narrow the options down for a final vote.

Manderscheid said the name change does not officially take place until July 31st. As of right now, the school’s mascot is technically still the Indians, but they’re not using it.

He also added that no money has been spent on rebranding the mascot so far.

