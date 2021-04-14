Sgt. Smith’s hometown of Independence mourns the loss of one of their own

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - The people of Independence were mourning the loss of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith after he was killed while on duty in Grundy Center on Friday.

41-year-old Michael Lang has been charged with first-degree murder after police said he shot and killed Smith during an hours-long standoff.

“It was overwhelming to see the outpouring of respect and honor that was paid to this officer,” Melinda Engelbrecht, of Independence, Smith’s hometown, said.

Engelbrecht said she was driving home from Cedar Falls during the procession Sunday for Smith with the Iowa State Patrol. She didn’t know him personally but said a loss like this hurts a small town where everyone has some kind of connection to the Smith family.

“Sometimes people go about their life and their humble people and don’t think of themselves as anything extraordinary, but the lives that they touch and the people that they come in contact with do you remember them,” Engelbrecht said.

Lisa Walter saw how Smith could touch a life when her son was seriously hurt in the line of duty. He was a deputy with Buchanan County and was in pursuit when his patrol car crashed.

Smith wrote her son, Daniel, a letter. A personal gesture of support from one law officer to another.

“It’s a big loss when it hits close to home, you don’t expect those things in a small town,” Engelbrecht said.

It was an unexpected time of grieving, filled with signs of support for Jim Smith and his family,

“It makes you reflect upon who we are and why we are here, and what we’re doing,” Engelbrecht said.

