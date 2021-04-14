Advertisement

Petition started to save the Hawkeye Express

Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A petition has been started to save the Hawkeye Express.

It was announced last week that the passenger train service used to take Iowa Hawkeye football fans from Coralville to Kinnick Stadium each game day would be ending due to potential continued social distancing measures, the need for equipment upgrades, and increases in operating expenses.

We are sorry to share the news today but grateful for the years of support in making us a part of your Hawkeye Game-Day! Thank you, thank you! GO HAWKS!

Posted by The Hawkeye Express on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The Change.org petition is asking that “the University of Iowa Athletics Department, Iowa Northern Railway Company and Iowa Interstate provide information on what would be needed to allow The Hawkeye Express to continue operating and enhancing the game day experience for thousands of Hawkeye fans” in hopes that a marketing strategy will be developed that will “reach University of Iowa alumni, former players and faithful Hawkeye football fans across the country to ensure the Hawkeye Express keeps making those Saturday trips for everyone who wants them.”

The petition already has over 3,500 signatures.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Dr. Fauci says Americans who’ve received J&J COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Nails strewn along the shoulder of Iowa Highway 21 in Tama County on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Hundreds of nails found on Tama County highway
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death

Latest News

(file photo)
Hy-Vee looking to vaccinate 1,000 Johnson County residents during Iowa City vaccine clinic
Second finalist named for next president of University of Iowa
Second finalist named for next president of University of Iowa
Gov. Reynolds COVID update full press conference 4-14-2021
Gov. Reynolds COVID update full press conference 4-14-2021
FILE - In this booking photo released by the Polk County, Iowa, Jail, is Marvin Oswaldo...
Trial begins for man accused of killing mother, 2 children