Petition started to save the Hawkeye Express

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A petition has been started to save the Hawkeye Express.

It was announced last week that the passenger train service used to take Iowa Hawkeye football fans from Coralville to Kinnick Stadium each game day would be ending due to potential continued social distancing measures, the need for equipment upgrades, and increases in operating expenses.

We are sorry to share the news today but grateful for the years of support in making us a part of your Hawkeye Game-Day! Thank you, thank you! GO HAWKS! Posted by The Hawkeye Express on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The Change.org petition is asking that “the University of Iowa Athletics Department, Iowa Northern Railway Company and Iowa Interstate provide information on what would be needed to allow The Hawkeye Express to continue operating and enhancing the game day experience for thousands of Hawkeye fans” in hopes that a marketing strategy will be developed that will “reach University of Iowa alumni, former players and faithful Hawkeye football fans across the country to ensure the Hawkeye Express keeps making those Saturday trips for everyone who wants them.”

The petition already has over 3,500 signatures.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.