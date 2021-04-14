Advertisement

Pelosi invites Biden to address Congress on April 28

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the pandemic, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invite to Biden on Tuesday, “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

The address is all but certain to look different from a traditional joint session due to the coronavirus pandemic. Details on the Capitol’s preparation for the event were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
A crash in Benton County killed one person.
One person killed after car crashes in Shellsburg home
As the state honors a fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper, we're learning more about the man...
Background of suspect in Iowa State Patrol Trooper death shows lengthy criminal history, struggle with alcohol
A vehicle and person allegedly involved in a shots fired incident at a Kum & Go, located at 30...
Cedar Rapids Police seeking information in connection to attempted shooting

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic...
‘Prime suspect’ arrested in Kristin Smart’s 1996 disappearance
Vaccine production.
Univ. of Iowa doctor offers reaction to Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'pause'
Troops return to Waterloo.
More National Guard troops return to Waterloo from deployments
Czech and Slovak tree planting.
Students from Metro High School help replant trees at Czech and Slovak Museum