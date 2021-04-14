Pause in J&J COVID-19 vaccine use won’t impact with state’s vaccine supply

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds said temporarily pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine won’t impact with the state’s vaccine supply.

She discussed the pause during her press conference on Wednesday.

“This was a surprising setback at a time when our vaccine efforts are showing much progress,” Reynolds said.

She said states were not given advanced warning about the recommendation, so they were left to develop last minute contingency plans.

The state is currently working to allocate its available supply of vaccines where it’s needed while the pause remains in place.

Reynolds said the immediate impact of the pause in use of the J&J vaccine should be manageable because the state was already planning on receiving a minimal supply of it due to a slowdown in manufacturing.

Reynolds also tried to put the minds of Iowans who may have already received the J&J vaccine at ease by echoing Dr. Anthony Fauci in saying the chances of having the rare blood clots associated with the J&J vaccine are very low. Only six cases of the blood clots have been reported, while more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

“Putting even one vaccine on hold is disappointing especially as we’re fast approaching 2 million doses administered in Iowa,” Reynolds said. “But ensuring a safe vaccination process, one that everyone can be confident in, will continue to be a top priority.”

Pat Winokur, Executive Dean, Carver College of Medicine, said it’s important that vaccine providers pause use of the vaccine while health officials continue to investigate the reports.

“Many of you probably are concerned that we rolled these vaccines out too quickly,” Winokur said. “I can assure you, we did not skip any steps in the creation of these vaccines. Remember each of these vaccines was tested in 30-40,000 people. That’s 10-fold higher than we typically include in our drug trials. Every drug we create has rare side effects. We don’t see those side effects until we start distributing the vaccine or drug into the general public and millions of people are dosed. That’s what we’re seeing here, a one in a million type of event.”

Winokur went on to encourage Iowans to continue pursuing a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, because the pandemic has not gone away yet.

Winokur advised those who have received the J&J vaccine to monitor their symptoms, which can include: severe headaches, severe abdominal pain, acute shortness of breath that occur later than normal and are much more severe.

All the cases of blood clots occurred in women between the age of 18-48, and they occurred 1-3 weeks after receiving the J&J vaccine.

Reynolds said she had minor side effects - like a dull headache and fatigue - after receiving the J&J vaccine 6 weeks ago. However, she said she was able to go to work and was back to feeling better 24 hours later.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.