Nearly 1,000 students in quarantine as Iowa City school district changes COVID-19 protocols

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 1,000 students in the Iowa City school district are quarantining for COVID-19 according to the district’s data dashboard.

This comes as the school board voted to change the district’s quarantining protocols.

The board voted Tuesday night to begin following guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Until now, the district has been following guidance from the CDC and Johnson County Public health.

The county says students and staff who come into close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus must quarantine for 14 days.

In comparison, IDPH says if both people are masked correctly, a close contact does not need quarantine, but they should self monitor.

