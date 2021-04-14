More than 1,900,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – Nearly 800,000 people in Iowa have completed the series of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday the state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 798,577 people in Iowa are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,907,934 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 655 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, but there were no additional virus-related deaths to report.

This is the third day in a row the state has not reported any additional COVID-19 related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 358,139 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,857 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported a total of 3,018 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,671,928 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 21.7 percent.

The state reported 218 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 46 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 57 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 14 on ventilators.

