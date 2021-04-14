Advertisement

More than 1,900,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – Nearly 800,000 people in Iowa have completed the series of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday the state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 798,577 people in Iowa are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,907,934 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 655 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, but there were no additional virus-related deaths to report.

This is the third day in a row the state has not reported any additional COVID-19 related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 358,139 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,857 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported a total of 3,018 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,671,928 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 21.7 percent.

The state reported 218 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 46 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 57 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 14 on ventilators.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Dr. Fauci says Americans who’ve received J&J COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Nails strewn along the shoulder of Iowa Highway 21 in Tama County on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Hundreds of nails found on Tama County highway
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death

Latest News

Given ongoing international quarantine rules, capacity limits, complicated testing requirements...
COVID safety rules may limit your trip — even if you’re vaccinated
Americans may be anxious to travel. But, if you plan to take a trip, experts say travel...
Is travel insurance right for you?
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team hosts briefing following J&J vaccine 'pause'
Students are set to start classes online in the Iowa City Community School District.
Nearly 1,000 students in quarantine as Iowa City school district changes COVID-19 protocols