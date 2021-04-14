Advertisement

Meskwaki Tribal Health Clinic aims to get access to vaccine to underserved populations

By Taylor Holt
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - About 100 people got vaccinated on Wednesday at a clinic put on by the Meskwaki Tribal Health Clinic.

Aurora Nehring and Wayne Gidaudis were two of the more than 30 people by noon who got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Tama Civic Center. Both said they felt good after taking this first step, especially after having COVID-19 before.

“So far, I’m ok. They told me it might be some reaction being that I had COVID already,” said Gidaudis.

“When I had COVID, I had to miss out on some sports,” said Nehring.

For Nehring, only having to travel 30 minutes to get the shot was a big help.

“It was very nice, especially since the one in my hometown doesn’t do the one that I wanted. I wanted the Pfizer,” she said.

The Nurse Manager at the clinic said the goal is to get access to people that may have difficulties like those in rural places, young people, and minority populations like the Native American community. Wednesday, they also had a Spanish-speaking volunteer.

“That’s where we started is with our own community. We’re kind of seeing a drop off so that’s why we branched out. The more people we vaccinate outside the community, the safer it keeps people in the community also, so people and employees, and people that come off the settlement,” said Sara Augspurger.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 mortality rate is higher for American Indians and Alaska Native people than for any other group - at almost two and a half times the death rate for whites and Asians. Augspurger said before the vaccine she’s seen those trends locally too.

“In November and December, we did have quite a few of cases for as small a community as we are. This is only a few thousand, and we had some pretty big numbers, like 30-40 in a week,” she said.

The vaccine has lowered those cases and death numbers nationally for Tribal communities, and there has been some hesitancy to get the vaccine.

“You do see some hesitance. It’s more of the older like the 50 to 65 age that we had a lot of hesitance with. That would be the generation that they had a lot of trouble with their healthcare system before we came along,” she added.

Iowa’s data is incomplete, but clinics like this one show the push toward prevention.

“We just want to make sure everyone gets what they deserve,” said Augspurger.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Dr. Fauci says Americans who’ve received J&J COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be anxious
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Nails strewn along the shoulder of Iowa Highway 21 in Tama County on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Hundreds of nails found on Tama County highway
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
Dubuque school officials are sending out a survey to the families still participating in online...
Dubuque schools looking at next year
FEMA
FEMA Covid-19 funeral assistance does not cover prepaid funerals
FEMA Covid-19 funeral assistance
FEMA Covid-19 funeral assistance won't cover prepaid funerals