McDonald’s to mandate anti-harassment training worldwide

FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh.
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, McDonald’s said the company will mandate worker training to combat harassment, discrimination and violence in its restaurants worldwide starting in 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - McDonald’s will mandate worker training to combat harassment, discrimination and violence in its restaurants worldwide starting next year.

McDonald’s has 2 million workers at 39,000 restaurants worldwide. The change is part of a larger reckoning over sexual harassment at McDonald’s.

At least 50 workers have filed charges against the company over the last five years, alleging physical and verbal harassment and, in some cases, retaliation when they complained.  

McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski says the company needs to set clearer expectations and make sure its workers feel safe and respected.

