Marion teen arrested after stabbing sibling Tuesday night

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen is recovering after being stabbed by a sibling at their home in Marion on Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue.

First responders took the teen to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the teen responsible for the stabbing was also at the hospital, but was arrested and taken to Linn County Juvenile Detention.

The teen has been charged with one count of Assault Causing Serious Injury and two counts of Assault on Persons of Certain Occupation.

Police did not release information about what led to the stabbing.

