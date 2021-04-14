Advertisement

Man sentenced for Cedar Rapids workplace shooting incident

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted in a shooting at a Cedar Rapids business around this time last year will spend 10 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Jamal Edwards on Tuesday.

Prosecutors originally charged him with attempted murder, but court documents say he took a plea deal in exchange for reduced charges.

Police say Edwards went into Associated Materials on the morning of April 9th and shot two people.

Both victims survived. Police arrested Edwards about a month later in Alabama.

