Linn County enters final phase of derecho debris cleanup

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County officials said the derecho debris cleanup efforts are moving into the final phase this month.

The county plans to provide a self-haul derecho tree/vegetation drop-off location and will allow open burning of debris. That’s in addition to crews completing right-of-way debris pickup.

Right-of-way pickup will resume on April 26.

Residents who did not place derecho vegetative/tree debris in the right-of-way by the November 9, 2020, deadline, will use the other two disposal options.

In a press release, the county provided the following instructions:

“Self-haul Location Details

Wickiup Hill Learning Area

10260 Morris Hills Road

(Continue straight at the end of Morris Hills Rd – do not enter the Wickiup Hill parking lot)

The site will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (including weekends)

Self-haul Instructions

The self-haul site is for vegetative derecho storm debris from unincorporated Linn County residents only (trees, brush, vegetation).

This location is self-haul, drop-off only. Staff is not available to help unload debris.

Pre-registration is required. To register your delivery, complete the online registration form . Residents may call 319-892-6000 to register in lieu of completing an online registration. A Linn County staff member will complete the online form using information provided by the caller.

Tie down or cover your loads to prevent debris from falling out during transport.

Use caution around the heavy equipment at the drop-off sites.

If assistance is needed for debris removal, homeowners are encouraged to contact local contractors. Be sure to get a quote for any contract work and do not pay up front for removal or repair services. Contact your insurance company for information regarding damage claims. Save all receipts in case the expenses are eligible for reimbursement from insurance or a disaster relief program.

Open Burning

The Linn County Board of Supervisors will allow residents who live in unincorporated Linn County within the half-mile buffer zone around the cities of Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha (zoned as Urban Services Residential - USR) to request a no fee registration to openly burn tree debris from the August derecho. Typically, open burning in this half-mile buffer zone is not allowed. To register an open burn, complete the online registration form. Residents may call 319-892-6000 to register in lieu of completing an online registration. A Linn County staff member will complete the online form using information provided by the caller.

It is important for residents to complete the open burn registration request so that the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments are aware of the potential for open burning.

Residents in unincorporated Linn County outside the half-mile USR buffer zone should continue to obtain open burning permits through the regular online application portal from Linn County Public Health or by calling 319-892-6000.

Open Burning Rules

A landowner may only burn landscape waste from their own property; they cannot burn material transported to their property from another property. Only a municipal site operated by a local governmental entity may openly burn trees and tree trimmings originating from another property.

Landowners in the half-mile buffer zone may only burn vegetative debris derived from the August derecho.

Burning shall only occur from dawn to dusk.

Burning shall not be conducted when wind speeds exceed 15 mph.

Secondary fuels including gasoline, diesel, or rubber tires shall not be used to ignite landscape waste.

Maximize the separation distance from the fire to any structure or combustible materials.

Have a plan for fire extinguishment, such as a garden hose connected to a water outlet that is long enough to reach the fire.

Other Linn County municipalities may have additional local restrictions more restrictive than Linn County rules. Please check with your local officials before starting an open burn.

Never leave a fire unattended, especially overnight.”

