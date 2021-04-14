Iowa National Guard soldiers reunite with family and loved ones in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 130 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s “Ironman” 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment made their way back home, to Dubuque, on Tuesday.

Family and friends welcomed them home in a special ceremony at the Dubuque Regional Airport. Christy Hendricks, who was waiting for her son Brady Meyers, said she was anxiously awaiting his arrival after being away from home for more than ten months.

“Just having him home is a relief, completely,” Hendricks said. “The stress of just having him overseas and not being able to see him and actually give him a hug has been really stressful, but he is a good kid and I am proud of him.”

Meyers, who told KCRG-TV9 that he had been serving in Qatar, said he was excited to be back with his loved ones.

“You do grow a new family when you are over there, they are your brothers,” Meyers said. “But it is kind of nice to be back with your real family again.”

The ceremony was streamed on social media since the general public was not allowed at the airport because of COVID-19 precautions.

